Yemen’s separatists to give up self-rule, push peace deal

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s leading separatist group says it will abandon its aspirations for self-rule to implement a stalled peace deal brokered by Saudi Arabia. The announcement is a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between nominal allies in Yemen’s war. A spokesman for the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias funded by the United Arab Emirates, said the separatists would give up their dreams of autonomy over southern Yemen to pursue the Riyadh agreement. The power-sharing deal, signed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last fall, sets the stage to end a rivalry between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Emirati-backed southern separatists.