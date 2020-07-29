Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak on another team has left the Philadelphia Phillies idle for five days, aiming to return to play a doubleheader that could entail 7-inning games and scheduling a new opponent next week. One Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus following a season-opening series against the Marlins in Philadelphia last weekend. But all players and on-field staff have tested negative for a second straight day, according to general manager Matt Klentak. The Phillies have a doubleheader scheduled Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Their four-game, home-and-home series against the Yankees that was postponed this week will be played next week, according to New York manager Aaron Boone.