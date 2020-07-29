Apalachin native astronaut, Doug Hurley, set to return to earth August 2

(WBNG) -- After beginning the historical journey in the Spacex mission, Doug Hurley is soon going to make his way home to planet Earth August 2.

July 30 marks exactly two months since astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken skyrocketed into outer space. Hurley, a civil engineer and former fighter pilot, has been "cool as a cucumber" as his family describes him on his mission.

The two will start their journey to Earth beginning Saturday, August 1. Depending on weather, they are expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean shortly after midnight on Sunday, August 2.

Hurley's family told 12 News they are excited to have Doug back home.