Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say a freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb has derailed, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure. Video on Wednesday morning showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and train cars in a park next to the lake. A spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad says none of the train’s crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation. Some of the train’s cars carried lumber and others were tank cars. There were no immediate reports of any leaks.