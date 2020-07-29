Beautiful clouds ahead of storms Wednesday

Johnson City (WBNG) -- Heavy downpours and thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening and provided some great photo opportunities for some WBNG social media fans.



These clouds are called shelf clouds. They form when rain-cooled air inside a storm sinks down to the ground and spreads out ahead of it.



The usually warm and humid air ahead of the approaching storm is lifted upward by this cooler air and as it rises, it cools and eventually a cloud forms.



Shelf clouds are not dangerous and they do not always indicate severe weather is on the way.



Heavy rain, an increase in wind speeds and an abrupt wind direction change are usually associated with these clouds.

