Suspected gas leak in northern Japan kills 1, injures 17
TOKYO (AP) — One person died and at least 17 others were injured after a sudden explosion blew out walls and windows in part of a northern Japanese town. A gas leak at a restaurant was the suspected cause of the blast. The area has been closed off and neighbors have been evacuated. The explosion occurred in a crowded business and commercial district close to Koriyama’s main train station, where hospitals, schools and the city hall are also located.