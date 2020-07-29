Boateng recounts pain of racist abuse to Bayern teammates

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has talked to his teammates about the pain of facing racist abuse. He told Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka that “you can always help in a situation.” Bayern players were taking a knee at games before the pandemic-delayed Bundesliga season ended in June. Now the German champions are preparing to take the field again in the Champions League next week. They play in the round of 16 against Chelsea where they lead 3-0 from the first leg in February. Boateng wants the gesture to continue in the European games.