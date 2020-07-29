Can I get a job? Wife tries it all for nursing home reunion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When her husband’s Jacksonville nursing home went on lockdown in March, Mary Daniel didn’t think it would last long. The 57-year-old promised her husband Steve she wouldn’t leave his side after his early onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis seven years ago. But as the days stretched into nearly four months, Daniel grew desperate. Steve communicates nonverbally, so video chat doesn’t work and he cried during two window visits, confused that he couldn’t hug her. Daniel owns a medical billing company but took a part-time job washing dishes at the nursing home a few weeks ago just so she could visit her husband.