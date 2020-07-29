Confederate monument removed from Georgia square

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Georgia has been removed by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal. WSB-TV reports crews began removing the monument that has stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning. The statue had been a fixture at the site for over 100 years. The Henry County commission voted to remove the figure earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality. WAGA-TV reports one person was arrested during the removal and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks.