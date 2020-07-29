Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston at New York

Boston Red Sox (1-4, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (3-2, second in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The Mets finished 48-33 in home games in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The Red Sox finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Eduardo Nunez: (lower body), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.