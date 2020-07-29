Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said that the viral outbreak will act as a drag on the economy and hiring in the months ahead and said it is keeping its benchmark short-term interest rate pegged near zero. In a statement at the end of its policymaking meeting Wednesday, the Fed acknowledged that the economy has rebounded from the depths of March and April, when nearly all states closed down nonessential businesses. But it said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation.”