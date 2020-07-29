Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Games were canceled. Practice facilities were shuttered. A season ended unceremoniously for eight teams. The draft process was delayed, as was free agency. Some players tested positive for the coronavirus. Many more took to the streets and used their voices to demand justice and equality as racism and police brutality sparked a nationwide conversation. The world has changed since the NBA stopped on March 11. For 22 franchises, however, there is a goal that remains in place. The NBA, at long last, is officially back.