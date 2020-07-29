Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ home-and-home series against the New York Yankees has been postponed entirely amid coronavirus concerns in the wake of an outbreak involving another team. The Phillies were supposed to host the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and play them in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees are planning to head to Baltimore to start a series against the Orioles on Wednesday. The Phillies are set to host Toronto. That series originally was scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary home ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready yet.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in what became an 11-inning loss, Pittsburgh delivered a bit of payback thanks to a shaky performance by the Milwaukee bullpen. Cole Tucker went 2 for 4 for the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp. Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland. The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia. His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.

UNDATED (AP) — Racial equality statements are beginning to take shape as the NHL gets back on the ice. Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins players lined up together on the blue lines during the U.S. and Canadian anthems before the first exhibition game of the league’s restart. Boston Bruins players say they will lock arms during the anthems as a show of solidarity with the Black community and a way for them to use their platform in a show of support. The Bruins face Columbus in an exhibition game Thursday night in Toronto. The NHL expects to highlight social justice issues in opening ceremonies Saturday in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are healthy but wary heading into a playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens were the last team to qualify for the play-in tournament and feature a roster that’s long on youth and short on experience. Pittsburgh will have All-Star forward Jake Guentzel back after undergoing shoulder surgery on New Year’s Eve. The Penguins also have depth in goal with two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray and All-Star Tristan Jarry. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby is also expected to play after missing time during training camp with an undisclosed injury.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins played each other March 11 before the pandemic shut down the NHL season. They will play each other Sunday in Toronto when the season resumes . The game opens a round-robin playoff format for conference seeding that includes Washington and Tampa Bay. The Bruins were on pace to win the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team in the league with 100 points. The Flyers had won nine straight before the Bruins cooled them off with a 2-0 loss in that final game back in March.