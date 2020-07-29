Islamic holiday Eid comes as families grieve virus victims

The upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha comes as many Muslim families around the globe are mourning loved ones lost to the coronavirus. The wounds of the bereaved are still raw and for many, holidays may amplify the pain. People are wrestling with how to honor the dead and navigate its rituals without familiar faces. Meanwhile the associated hajj pilgrimage to Mecca has been severely curtailed due to pandemic concerns, dashing the hopes of those who hoped to make the sacred journey. Some who’ve lost relatives to the pandemic see Eid as a chance to honor the memory of the departed and take comfort from faith.