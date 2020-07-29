Hiroshima court recognizes atomic bomb ‘black rain’ victims

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has recognized people exposed to radioactive “black rain” that fell after the U.S. atomic attack on Hiroshima as atomic bomb survivors. The Hiroshima District Court ordered the government to provide the same medical benefits it gives other survivors. The plaintiffs had asked the government to expand a zone identifying radiation exposure to include areas where “black rain” fell hours after the bombing. The court said all 84 plaintiffs developed radiation-induced illnesses and should be certified as atomic bomb victims. The landmark ruling comes a week before the city marks the 75th anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which killed 140,000 people.