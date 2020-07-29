Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47. The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-based emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death has not been released. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. In the following year, the Roots won their first Grammy.