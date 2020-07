NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn’t want to write an ordinary celebrity book. He calls “Greenlights” a ”playbook on adventures in my life.” Crown announced Wednesday that the book will be released Oct. 20. Crown says the actor known for “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” will draw upon a diary he has kept for 35 years. The 50-year-old actor will discuss everything from his Texas childhood to his rise to stardom.