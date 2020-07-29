 Skip to Content

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

New
3:31 pm National News from the Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As the world races to find a vaccine and a cure for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham treatments. The phenomenon, unfolding largely on social media, escalated this week when President Donald Trump retweeted a false video about an anti-malarial drug being a cure for the virus and it was revealed that Russian intelligence is spreading disinformation about the crisis through English-language websites. Experts say the flood of bad information is dangerously undermining efforts to slow the virus, which has been blamed for about 150,000 deaths in the U.S.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content