Orioles to start Wojciechowski against New York in home opener

New York Yankees (2-1, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-1, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the New York Yankees.

The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 213 total home runs last year.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.