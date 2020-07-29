Pandemic means new food inspection criteria

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department says health inspections for restaurants now include a list of state issued COVID-19 requirements that are checked during a restaurants regular inspection.

These are in addition to things normally checked during an inspection like food temperature and storage procedures. These include making sure restaurants are limiting their capacity to 50 percent, spacing out tables to allow for social distancing, and ensuring that employees are wearing a face covering at all times. Broome County Sanitarian Benjamin Holden tells 12 News that this is a hot button issue for both patrons and employees.

"It's hard to wear a mask all day long, we've been getting complaints into us about that and if we see it we cite it and we make sure that they're all wearing masks before we leave," he says.

To view the COVID-19 related inspection requirements, click here

For a record of local inspection results, click here.