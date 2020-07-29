Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 2:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…NORTHERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO

COUNTIES…

At 207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Scott, or 7

miles northwest of Cortland, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees, powerlines and possibly homes.

Locations impacted include…

Homer, Locke, Preble, Moravia, Scott, Truxton, Cuyler, Sempronius,

Deruyter and Taylor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH