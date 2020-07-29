Storms possible this evening

Tonight: Showers and storms end. Any storms could produce gusty winds. Wind: Light Low: 58-66

Thursday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of a few showers or storms. Long dry periods. Wind: W 3-8 High: 78-82

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Wind: W 3-8 Low: 54-59





Forecast Discussion:

Showers and the threat of thunderstorms will taper west to east this evening. Any storms could produce gusty, possibly isolated damaging winds. This threat ends by 9-10pm for the entire area, and will do so in a NW to SE direction. The threat ends several hours sooner near and west of Binghamton. The main threat from any strong to isolated severe storms will be damaging wind. The tornado and flooding threats are very low.



A few showers or a storm could develop Thursday but we expect a lot of dry time through the day. We should even get into some sunshine for the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Highs will be near 80.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds in Saturday and brings mainly sunny skies with highs back into the low 80s.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up unsettled with a 60% chance of precipitation Sunday and 40% both Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance on Sunday that rain could be heavy. We will monitor the heavy rain potential and bring you updates.

Tuesday also brings a few showers and perhaps a storm. The chance of rain is 40%. Next Wednesday looks quiet with partial sun and highs near 78.