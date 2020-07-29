‘Tis the season for Christmas tree farmers

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…well for tree farmers it is.

They're putting in work almost year-round to get your Christmas tree ready for December.

After Christmas, farmers get a few months off. Then come March, things start to pick back up.

At Morgan Hillside Tree Farm in Windsor, that's when planting begins.

"We plant every place that we've lost a tree to harvest. Even if we're going to have a tree where we think we're going to harvest in the next year or two, we'll start a seedling in between the two of them. That way, we can get a little bit of a jump on things," said owner Mark Morgan.

Summer is the real marathon for tree farmers.

"It's all hot and sticky, there's bugs and bees and all sorts of stuff you have to deal with this time of year, but it's part of farming," said Morgan.

June is when mowing starts at the farm.

"We let all of the animals get their babies in so to speak, and then we start mowing and then we're getting ready for shearing which starts very late June, early July and goes for about three weeks," said Morgan.

Shearing may be the most important part -- it's what gives the tree the perfect shape.

"The trees when they grow, they'll kind of get out of the traditional shape of a Christmas tree, which is kind of a cone shape. So what we do is keep them within those small parameters and make them look as good as they possibly can for Christmas," said Morgan.

All of this work is going on when you wouldn't expect it to make sure you have a special holiday season.

"We as Christmas tree growers have to remember one thing. The tree is the centerpiece of Christmas. Everybody has a ham or a turkey or whatever they eat, that varies. But the Christmas tree doesn't vary. It's pretty much the centerpiece of all your Christmas, all the traditions, so we have to look good," said Morgan.

After the summer, work continues into the fall.

Around September, farmers do another round of mowing, and come November it's already the Christmas season.