Town of Owego shared services building continues to take shape

TOWN OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Town of Owego's new shared services building in Apalachin is moving toward completion later this fall.

Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci Jr. said while the project experienced minor delays due to supply chain issues that many construction projects have been experiencing due to the pandemic, construction is moving forward with interior framing and drywall beginning to take shape.

Located next to Owego Town Hall, Castellucci says the goal of the project is to consolidate town departments in one location and move all departments away from the nearby floodplain.

"It's about 43,000 square feet and it's going to encompass a whole highway department, our whole parks department, and then the administrative offices of those departments as well as the utilities department and then all of our services will be out of the floodplain," he says.

He says the aftermath of flooding back in 2011 made it clear to town officials that they had to get their departments onto higher ground in order to be able to better respond during an emergency.

"We have our highway department in the village, our parks department was flooded in Hickories so this will allow us to respond quicker and not have to deal with some of the obstacles that are in place when the water is on the streets and you can't get through," he says.

The project raised controversy when it was first proposed due to the $9.4 million price tag, but Castellucci says he expects it to finish under budget. He added he's also hopeful that the money saved on flood related repairs will result in tax payer savings.

He says he expects the first departments to begin moving into the new building by Thanksgiving.