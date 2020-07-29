UN says over 100 civilians killed in 2nd quarter in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says more than 100 civilians including women and children were killed by ground fighting, explosive remnants and airstrikes in Libya between April and June. That’s an increase of 65% from the first three months of the year. More than 250 civilians were wounded during the latest quarter. Most of the casualties were in Libya’s western region, which has been the scene of infighting between east Libya-based forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with a weak U.N.-supported government in the capital of Tripoli. The U.N. report released Wednesday says Hifter’s forces were responsible for 80% of civilian causalities.