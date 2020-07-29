Virginia teen gets 35 years in neighbor’s hammer bludgeoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager accused of bludgeoning his elderly neighbor with a claw hammer and then scrawling gang graffiti in the victim’s home has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Rafael Angel Vargas was sentenced Tuesday for his first-degree murder conviction. Vargas was accused of the April 2019 killing of Bryan H. Walker, one of Chesterfield County’s leading historic preservation advocates. Prosecutors said that after the killing, Vargas returned to Walker’s home to scrawl graffiti and make it appear Walker was killed during a robbery by a gang member. The judge called it a crime of extreme brutality.