VIRUS DIARY: For these kids, no adventures to choose

BURKE, Va. (AP) — Some kids are being asked to sacrifice more than their parents during the coronavirus pandemic. One Associated Press sports writer says his sons’ lives have become the opposite of a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Their options have dwindled. The boys wanted to go to school in the fall, and their school district was one of the first to offer two days of classroom instruction. But then it changed course and will begin the year with fully virtual school. Their favorite sports and other activities have been delayed or canceled. Pushing a button on a remote control is the only adventure they can choose.