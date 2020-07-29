Pennsylvania may pilot virus-tracing app popular in Ireland

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A contact-tracing app that was downloaded by one-fifth of Ireland in 36 hours might undergo a pilot project in Pennsylvania that could go live in the coming weeks as part of an effort to more quickly contain coronavirus outbreaks by notifying people who may have been exposed. Lindsey Mauldin, a special assistant to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, told lawmakers Wednesday that Health Department personnel are working with academic researchers to figure out how to use the app in Pennsylvania. The app is based on technology developed by Apple and Google. A number of states are interested in using the Apple-Google technology for an app, but none has introduced one yet.