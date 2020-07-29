Why Chenango Valley and other districts have created three reopening proposals

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year, districts have to plan ahead.

Superintendent Dr. David Gill of the Chenango Valley Central School District told 12 News Wednesday he has created three reopening plan proposals. These include a full reopen in-person, a hybrid approach, and a fully remote option.

He said this was necessary because schools still do not have final guidance from the state, and with the ever-evolving coronavirus situation, districts need to be able to adapt.

He said his goal is to reopen in the fall with as many students in-person as possible, but the district will be focusing on younger students.

"We are focusing on the elementary population, whether that's K-5, K-6, K-8 whatever configuration we land on that's the population that we are looking at, and the same thing that the other districts are talking about, what do you do with the high school you know?" Gill said.

The district held a regular board of education meeting Wednesday night where Gill presented his various proposals to the board. He said the board would review them, add any last minute guidance and then approve them by Thursday.

The deadline for districts to submit their reopen plan proposals is this Friday, July 31. The state education department will then review them over the next week, and then submit final guidance during the first week in August.