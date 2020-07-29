Woodruff dominates as Brewers silence punchless Pirates 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. Woodruff retired 19 of 21 batters, including 17 straight at one point. Ben Gamel hit a two-run home run for the Brewers and Keston Hiura added a solo shot. Phil Evans’ infield single in the first served as Pittsburgh’s lone hit. The Pirates are hitting a major-league worst .171 as a team. Relievers David Phelps, Devin Williams and Josh Hader finished the one-hitter for the Brewers.