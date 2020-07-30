260 Chinese boats fish near Galapagos; Ecuador on alert

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A flotilla of 260 mostly Chinese fishing vessels near the Galapagos archipelago is stirring diplomatic tension and raising worries about the threat to sharks, manta rays and other vulnerable species in waters around the UNESCO world heritage site. Yet the vast fleet is in international waters, outside a maritime border around the Galapagos and also outside coastal waters off Ecuador, which controls the archipelago. That means one of the biggest fleets seen in years off South America’s Pacific coast is likely to fish with minimal monitoring until its holds are full. China says the boats are operating legally.