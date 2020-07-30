2nd photo released of person who defaced court house, Christopher Columbus statue

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Security Division has released another photo of the person who defaced the county court house and a Christopher Columbus statue.

Count officials say the person pictured is a white male between the ages of 18 and 24. He was last seen wearing a Answer Racing Moto Jersey, Adidas track pants and black Adidas Five Ten Mountain bike shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Secuirty Case Integrity Unit at 607-778-2519.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar called the vandalism "lawless."