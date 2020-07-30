Activists vow to meet arriving federal agents in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Activists in Albuquerque say they are preparing to greet federal agents coming to New Mexico’s largest city with civil disobedience and peaceful protests. Members of a coalition organized by the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice vowed Thursday to resist any Portland-style “occupation” of the city and any efforts to increase aggressive policing. Center executive director Jim Harvey said President Donald Trump is only sending federal agents to the city as a photo op. U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson is defending the decision to deploy 35 federal agents to Albuquerque to address violent crime, urging the city’s Democratic mayor to embrace the effort