AHL pushes back 2020-21 season start date

Last updated today at 8:32 pm
Binghamton Devils
On Thursday, the NHL announced it is suspending play due to the Corona Virus.

(WBNG) -- The American Hockey League has announced the anticipated start of the 2020-21 season has been pushed to December 4, 2020.

The revised date was approved by the league's Board of Governors during its annual meeting today.

The official statement said the AHL will work with its member clubs to monitor developments and guidelines across the league's 31 cities.

The AHL's press release says further details regarding the upcoming season schedule are still to be determined.

Nicole Menner

