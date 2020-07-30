Airbus plane deliveries halved as airlines scrounge for cash

PARIS (AP) — European plane maker Airbus saw its deliveries halve during the first six months of the year as air travel collapsed during the pandemic and airlines scrounged for cash. The company said Thursday that its deliveries fell almost 50% to 196, with revenue sliding almost 40% to 18.9 billion euros. It says it is further scaling back production of its A350 long haul jet, from six to five a month, after trimming it from nine in April. The company says it expects air travel to recover to pre-pandemic levels sometime between 2023 and 2025.