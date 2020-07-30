Another round of showers

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” 40% High 80 (78-82) Wind W becoming N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Early showers. 0-.10” Low 58 (54-60) Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (78-82) Wind NNE 3-8 mph

We'll be sandwiched between fronts today. These fronts will give us showers and thunderstorms. The chance of showers will shift southward Thursday evening, with the chance of precipitation decreasing.

High pressure will give use some very pleasant weather Friday and Saturday. We'll be partly cloudy, warm and comfortable.

The combination of a front moving in from the west, and Tropical Storm Isaias will give us showers and thunderstorms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Near seasonable temperatures for the 7 day forecast.

