Belarus accuses Russian contractors of plotting terror acts

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have opened a criminal case against more than 30 Russian private military contractors detained earlier this week, on charges of plotting a terrorist act. The Belarusian State Security Committee said Wednesday it detained 32 contractors from private Russian military firm Wagner outside Minsk. One more person was reportedly detained in the south of the country. They were accused of planning to destabilize Belarus ahead of the presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election amid opposition protests fueled by public fatigue with his rule and an economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. He has accused Russian forces of interfering with the upcoming vote.