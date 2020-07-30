Binghamton athletes adjust to possible spring season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Two weeks after the America East announced the fall season will be postponed, Binghamton University athletes are adjusting to a possible spring season.

Despite knowing the postponement comes with the best intention for athletes, Binghamton soccer player Carter Beaulieu says the decision was still tough to hear.

"It's definitely disappointing, everyone at Binghamton University everyone at Bearcats Athletics would love to have all our fall sports teams," said Beaulieu.

Beaulieu and his teammates have to change course and get themselves in shape for a possible spring season.

"These extra months we can use as an opportunity to keep getting better and when the time comes whenever it may be, be ready for it," said Beaulieu.

The Vestal native and redshirt sophomore has been training at Union-Endicott High School leading up to the start of the semester.

"Just getting as many touches as I can, making the practices as game like as I can so when the time comes like I said before I can be ready," he said.

Beaulieu said he isn't nervous about starting the semester thanks to the protocols the school is prepared to take.

"We will build up our numbers from small group play until we can get our full team together eventually," said Beaulieu. "Just taking it step-by-step until everyone is safe and healthy."

Despite the circumstances, Beaulieu said he's buzzing to get back on the field with his teammates.

"Being able to express yourself each day you're on the field whether that be through tricks or flicks or ball movement as a team working together, moving it around it's just a lot of fun," said Beaulieu.