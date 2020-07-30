Chicago police officer, suspected gunman shot at station

Chicago police officer, suspected gunman shot at stationNew
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer has been shot at a district police station and that the alleged gunman has also been shot. The department had few details about Thursday morning’s shooting but says that the officer and the offender were rushed to area hospitals. It also says another officer who may also been injured was taken to a hospital. There was no information immediately available about the medical conditions of the officers or the suspected offender.