 Skip to Content

Chicago police officer, suspected gunman shot at station

New
12:50 pm National News from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer has been shot at a district police station and that the alleged gunman has also been shot. The department had few details about Thursday morning’s shooting but says that the officer and the offender were rushed to area hospitals. It also says another officer who may also been injured was taken to a hospital. There was no information immediately available about the medical conditions of the officers or the suspected offender. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content