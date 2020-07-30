EU prolongs North Korea nuclear sanctions for a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging sanctions against dozens of North Korean officials and agencies for a year over Pyongyang’s continued efforts to develop nuclear missiles and other weapons of mass destruction. EU headquarters said Thursday that the asset freezes and travel bans involve 57 people and nine “entities,” which are typically companies, banks or other organizations. The EU measures against North Korea were first introduced in 2006 and are the toughest imposed anywhere by the bloc. They are in addition to a raft of U.N. Security Council ordered sanctions.