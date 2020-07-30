Flood Advisory from THU 6:49 PM EDT until THU 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 649 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Towanda, Troy, Sheshequin, Ulster, North Towanda, Springfield,

Sylvania, Burlington, Wetona and East Smithfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&