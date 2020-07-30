Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. Woodruff retired 19 of 21 batters, including 17 straight at one point. Ben Gamel hit a two-run home run for the Brewers and Keston Hiura added a solo shot. Phil Evans’ infield single in the first served as Pittsburgh’s lone hit. The Pirates are hitting a major-league worst .171 as a team. Relievers David Phelps, Devin Williams and Josh Hader finished the one-hitter for the Brewers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner says it’s not time to relax just because star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has returned from elbow surgery. Fichtner says his message to an offense that finished 30th in the league last year with Roethlisberger out is that it needs to ramp things up to another level, not just assume that Roethlisberger will solve all the problems that popped up in 2019. While Fichtner says the team will monitor Roethlisberger’s workload early in camp, the two-time Super Bowl winner appears to be fully recovered and ready to regain the form he showed in 2018 when he led the league in passing.

UNDATED (AP) — Malcolm Jenkins is determined to walk his talk. The three-time Pro Bowl safety and two-time Super Bowl champion has been on the front lines fighting for social justice and racial equality for years. He backs it up with action. The latest plans are for the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to expand its free digital curriculum, Power Pathway Academy. The e-curriculum program offers students exposure to a wide variety of potential careers for both college-bound and non-college bound students through an innovative micro-learning platform designed to engage youth on their devices through culturally relevant learning experiences.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 1,800 football games across all three NCAA divisions. More than 1,000 of those are in Division III. Emmett Forde is a star linebacker at Hobart College in Geneva, New York. If the season is not played in the spring, Forde and other seniors in Division III will have to decide if they can afford to return for a fifth season. There are no athletic scholarships in Division III. The full price to attend Hobart is $72,000 a year.

UNDATED (AP) — The top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences get byes into the traditional first round of the NHL playoffs. The Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers in the East and St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in the West will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding. With the advantage of not facing elimination comes the dilemma: Play for the best seed or try to peak in time for a best-of-seven series. With the Stanley Cup at stake, it’s a crucial balance coaches and players have to strike.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak on another team has left the Philadelphia Phillies idle for five days, aiming to return to play a doubleheader that could entail 7-inning games and scheduling a new opponent next week. One Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus following a season-opening series against the Marlins in Philadelphia last weekend. But all players and on-field staff have tested negative for a second straight day, according to general manager Matt Klentak. The Phillies have a doubleheader scheduled Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Their four-game, home-and-home series against the Yankees that was postponed this week will be played next week, according to New York manager Aaron Boone.