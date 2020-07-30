Irish Cup final will see fans return to a UK soccer stadium

Supporters will attend soccer in Britain on Friday for the first time since the country’s coronavirus lockdown four months ago. In a pilot event for the planned widespread return of supporters, 500 will be allowed into the Irish Cup final at 18,500-capacity Windsor Park in Belfast. The tickets will be split between finalists Ballymena United and Glentoran. Northern Ireland is ahead of the rest of the U.K. Over in London on Saturday, England’s FA Cup final will be played without any spectators at Wembley, just like the Premier League concluded in empty stadiums following a 100-day shutdown.