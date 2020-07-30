Lujan Grisham builds profile as Biden looks to make VP pick

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Can a Latina running mate help Joe Biden win crossover votes and energize Democrats in November? The answer may rest with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The former congresswoman has led an unflinching response to COVID-19 in the nation’s most Hispanic state. Biden has promised to run alongside a woman, and the allure of a Latina candidate is baked into the nation’s shifting racial and ethnic demographics as the number of potential Hispanic voters is likely to eclipse the number of eligible Black voters by November. The pandemic has thrust Lujan Grisham into the national spotlight and life-and-death decisions.