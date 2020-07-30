Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Los Angeles, but no damage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has shaken the Los Angeles region but no significant damage has been reported. The jolt occurred at 4:29 a.m. Thursday and was centered in the northern San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says a systematic survey of the city by ground and air units has found no significant damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey’s citizen reporting system shows the quake was felt widely in the Los Angeles metropolitan region, but some reports came in from more distant locations.