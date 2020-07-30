Matz expected to start as New York hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (2-4, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (3-3, second in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets on Thursday.

The Mets finished 48-33 in home games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last year.

The Red Sox went 46-35 away from home in 2019. Boston pitchers struck out 10.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.70.

The teams meet for the third time this year. New York leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (lower body), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.