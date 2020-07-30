Michigan’s top court kills lawsuit by wrongly imprisoned man

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has stopped a man from suing the state after he spent more than a year in prison for a crime that wasn’t a crime. The man was behind bars for 17 months for failing to provide information for Michigan’s sex offender registry. The Corrections Department then discovered that he actually wasn’t required to register. The man sued the state, arguing that his constitutional rights were violated. The Supreme Court heard arguments in April but dropped the case in a 4-3 decision Wednesday. It means an appeals court opinion in the state’s favor will stand, ending the lawsuit.