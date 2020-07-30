Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S. interests in Afghanistan and elsewhere. In testimony to a Senate committee on Thursday, Pompeo didn’t say whether he had specifically raised allegations that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American troops in Afghanistan. But he said that threats from Russia to Americans in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere had been covered. Pompeo’s comments came a day after President Donald Trump told an interviewer he hadn’t raised the bounty allegations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.