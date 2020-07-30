Red Cross in need of plasma donations as COVID-19 cases spike

(WBNG) -- COVID-19 cases are rising around the country, and in return, the American Red Cross is facing a shortage of convalescent plasma.

"Really now more than ever, we really need those people who have recovered from COVID-19 feeling 100% healthy to come out and donate their plasma because in return that can also help people fighting COVID," said Broome County Account Manager for the Red Cross Esperanza Gutierrez.

Convalescent plasma is collected from people who have developed the COVID-19 antibody.

"That can then go to people who are currently going through the process of trying to beat COVID," said Gutierrez.

The donation process is not much different than giving blood.

"It's a longer process than donating blood. Plasma is part of your blood, it's in your body. The difference is you're going to be helping out COVID patients. That's where that plasma is directly going to and the impact it can have on them," said Gutierrez.

The Red Cross says convalescent plasma is being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Not only does donating help the Red Cross supply, but it can also help people right here in the Southern Tier.

"If you've survived COVID and you're thinking about how you can give back to your community, this is a perfect way to do it because that person knows what they went through," said Gutierrez. "They can make a big difference in possibly even saving their life."

The Red Cross says with each donation, COVID-19 survivors can help three patients recover from the virus.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

The Red Cross is also urging people to donate blood.

All donations will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.