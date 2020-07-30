Rights group urges Indonesia to end caning under Islamic law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International is urging Indonesia to abolish caning after two women were struck about 100 times each as punishment for offering prostitution online. The women were caned publicly after they were found to have violated Shariah law in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Aceh province. Amnesty International Indonesia calls caning “a cruel and inhumane practice that causes both physical and mental trauma.” Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Shariah law, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence. Hundreds of people have been publicly caned since the punishment was introduced in Aceh in 2005.